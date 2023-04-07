Ravanasura Movie Review, Rating

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is back to the silver screens with his latest film Ravanasura. The film has been released in theatres, and has met with mixed reviews from all quarters. The film is directed by Sudheer Varma:

Plot: Ravi Teja is Ravindra, who works as a junior lawyer under a senior lawyer played by Faria Abdullah. Harika (Megha Akash) approaches them to take up the murder case of her father (Sampath Raj in a cameo). Her father has been accused of murdering an innocent man. During the investigation, several other murders start coming to light and taking place. Who is doing these murders and why are they killing people forms the rest of the story.

Performances: Ravi Teja is very good throughout. He keeps the audience engaged with his performance, especially in the serious scenes. It is a delight to watch him in a negative shade. Sushanth Anumolu got an interesting character and there was a scope to further explore the character. Faria Abdullah, Megha Akash, Jayaram, Daksha Nagarkar, Sriram and Rao Ramesh play different characters.

Thumbs Up:

Ravi Teja's fine performance

The Interval block

Thumbs Down:

The first half

The lacklustre screenplay

Predictable scenes in the second half

Overall, a case of weak writing by Srikanth Vissa

Verdict: Ravanasura had a lot of scope for story development. The half-baked story comes with poor execution. Don't go with expectations. Watch it only if you are a fan of Ravi Teja.