Mouni Roy reveals the reason behind missing her husband

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy said that she misses her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar when they have to work in different countries.

Mouni took to her Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures featuring the couple. The actress said that she really like these photos of them.

Mouni first shared a picture of them dressed in traditional Indian attire, standing close together. Suraj has a neatly trimmed beard, short hair, and is wearing a white kurta with an open collar. The actress is dressed in a beautiful white and gold saree, with long, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

The second image captures a joyful moment between the couple. Mouni is seen leaning close to Suraj with a wide smile, and has her arms wrapped around him. The last picture showcases an intimate and romantic moment between the couple. Mouni is gently kissing her husband on his cheek while embracing him.

“I miss my husband when we have to work in different countries and i really like these photos of us x #missyounambi #nambisbambi,” she wrote as the caption.

It was in January 2022, when she married Suraj, a Dubai-based Malayali businessman in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa, after a three-year relationship.

On the professional front, Mouni is set to star alongside Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming action-horror comedy “The Bhootnii,” which is scheduled for release on April 18.

The makers recently shared the teaser of the film, and it offered a glimpse into the eerie plot, showcasing Sunny Singh desperately trying to reclaim his love played by actress Palak Tiwari from a supernatural force, portrayed by Mouni.

Previously titled “The Virgin Tree,” the film has now been rebranded as “The Bhootnii.”

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film features a talented cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.