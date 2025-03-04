Telangana Inter Exams 2025: Important Guidelines for Students

The Telangana state board examinations are about to begin, with 9,96,971 students likely to participate in the exams. Out of them, 4,88,448 are first-year students and 5,08,523 are second-year students.

Security Measures

For the smooth conduct of exams, the state government has established 1,532 examination centres in Telangana and posted 29,992 invigilators. Apart from this, the Education Department has also taken stringent measures to avoid malpractice, such as the closure of Xerox centres around exam centres during the examination period.

CCTV Surveillance

CCTV cameras will be installed in every examination center as well, with a connection to the Command Control Center for online monitoring. Authorities want to oversee the exam proceedings closely to avert any discrepancies.

Instructions to Students and Colleges

Tight directives have been given to students and colleges, threatening strict action in case of students not being issued hall tickets for any reason. The students are required to be present at the exam hall by 8:30 AM, 30 minutes before the scheduled examination time.

Exam Schedule

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) also came out with the intermediate examination time table. Exams will be held on March 5 to March 24 for the first-year students and from March 5 to April 4 for the second-year students. Board examinations for SSC students will be conducted from March 21 to April 4, with examinations starting at 9:30 AM and ending at 12:30 PM.

