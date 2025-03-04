Varun Dhawan showcases his post pack up mood

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan showcased his “pack up” mood early morning from the sets of “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”.

Varun shared a video on his Instagram stories where he was seen heading home in his car. The actor is sitting in the backseat, covering his eyes with his hands before removing them. He then smiles gently and starts nodding his head.

For the caption he wrote: “Pack up #ssktk” along with the time stamp, which showed he returned home at “6.26 AM.”

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" will see Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

On February 28, Varun, who was last seen in the film “Baby John”, wished filmmaker Shashank Khaitan on his birthday and said that from their first film, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, to “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar”, the director has only helped him grow under his direction.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage originally shared by Dharma Productions. It features clips from their work in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, which released in 2014.

“From Humpty to Sunny you have only made me grow under your direction happy Birthday @shashankkhaitan here's to many more hairstyles and Partnerships,” Varun wrote as the caption.

Shashank Khaitan is also helming “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, which also stars Alia Bhatt and late actor Sidharth Shukla, is the first installment of the Dulhania franchise. A quasi-sequel titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released in 2017 and featured Varun and Alia.

