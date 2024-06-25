Mother's devotion made Chetan Hansraj say yes to 'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav'

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actor Chetan Hansraj, who recently joined the cast of 'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav', has shared that his mother and her devotion to Lord Shiva were the real reasons for him to say yes to the show.

Chetan, who plays Parshuram in the show, said: "One of the major reasons for me to join 'Shiv Shakti' is my mom who has been an avid follower of the show ever since it went on air. Her devotion to Lord Shiva is such that she watches the episodes on repeat."

"Having portrayed diverse roles allows me to connect with the audience in different ways, but this character is very special to me. Playing Parshuram is an opportunity I will cherish, especially considering the love my mother has for this show. I am hopeful and eager to receive the same affection and support from all our viewers and well-wishers, as I have always been fortunate to receive," he added.

Anchored in the eternal love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the show is set to unveil an intriguing twist in the upcoming episodes with the entry of Lord Vishnu’s sixth avatar, Parashuram.

In the upcoming episodes, Parashuram arrives to meet Lord Shiva, but Lord Ganesha refuses to let him through, explaining that his father is busy and does not wish to be disturbed. This enrages Parashuram, leading to a fierce battle with Ganesha.

Just as it seems that Ganesha is about to win, Parashuram hurls his axe at Ganesha. Out of respect for his father who had gifted the axe to Parashuram, Ganesha does not retaliate. Instead, he allows the axe to strike him, receiving the blow with his left tusk, which then gets cut off and falls to the ground.

'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav' airs on Colors.

Chetan is known for his work in shows like 'Mahabharat', 'Kkusum', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Kya Huaa Tera Vaada', and 'Jodha Akbar', among others.

