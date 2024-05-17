Mosquito-borne diseases: Notice issued to 264 households in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 17 (IANS) To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, the District Health Department in collaboration with Gurugram district administration has so far examined more than 17.748 thousand households in the district.

Out of these, notices have been issued to 264 households where mosquito larvae have been found.

Civil Surgeon Gurugram, Dr Virender Yadav said that so far 178 samples of dengue have been sent for testing in the district. However, no dengue cases have been registered in the city so far.

Yadav said that a team from the Health Department is also running a campaign for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases.

"The team is carrying out anti-larva activities under which Temephos medicine is being sprayed at mosquito-prone areas. For the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases in the district, area-wise fogging is being done through 60 plus machines," Yadav said.

He said for fogging, the helpline numbers of the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) can be contacted at 18001801817 and 0124-44055779.

Free testing and treatment of dengue, malaria and chikungunya are available in Sector-31 Polyclinic and Sector-10 Civil Hospital.

