Mortality rates saw significant drop in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 30 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that due to the upgradation of the state's healthcare system, the key mortality rates have come down to a significant extent.

At the time of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 4 in 2015-16, the infant mortality rate was 47.6 per 1,000 live births in Assam. In NFHS 5 (2019-21), the figure dropped to 31.9 per 1,000 live births, he said.

Meanwhile, the neonatal mortality rate was 32.8 at the time of NFHS 4, which has come down to 22.5 in NFHS 5.

The Under-5 mortality rate also witnessed a significant improvement in the two family health surveys that were carried our nationwide, from 56.5 in NFHS 4 to 39.1 in NFHS 5, the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said the health department in the state has been constantly working to educate people about formal health systems which has brought about changes in controlling the key mortality rates in Assam.

He also mentioned that healthcare facilities have witnessed continuous upgradation in recent years.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said, “With constant upgradation of our healthcare facilities and efforts of our healthcare workers to educate more people on the benefits of formal health systems, key mortality rates have come down significantly in the state.”

"This signals the robustness and reach of our health infra,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.