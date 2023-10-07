Monu Manesar on 4-day police remand in attempt to murder case

Gurugram, Oct 7 (IANS) Haryana police have been granted a four-day remand of cow vigilante Mohit Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, in an attempt to murder case registered against him in Gurugram, an official said here on Saturday.

The Gurugram police had registered a separate case against Monu Manesar at the Pataudi police station under sections 147, 148, 149, 120B, 307, and 201 IPC earlier in February.

On Saturday, Haryana police brought Monu Manesar, who was lodged in Ajmer jail of Rajasthan, on a production warrant in an attempt to murder case in Pataudi.

Gurugram Police had arrested Manesar on September 11 in connection with Nuh violence and after producing him in Nuh court, Rajasthan Police took him on production remand in the murder case of two Muslim men Nasir and Junaid.

Since then, Monu has been lodged in Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan.

The Pataudi court had ordered the Superintendent of Bharatpur Jail to produce him in the court on September 25, but by the time the warrant arrived, Monu had been transferred from Bharatpur to Ajmer Jail.

Due to this, the Haryana police could not bring Monu to Pataudi court on September 25. After this, Haryana police again sought a production warrant of Monu Manesar in the court for October 7.

