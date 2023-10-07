Ahmedabad woman serving midday meal dies of heart attack

Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (IANS) A middle-aged woman died of a heart attack while serving midday meal to students at a government school located in Vivekanandnagar, near Hathijan in Gujarat.

School board officials said that the incident took place on October 6.

Lagdhir Desai, the administrative officer of the school board within the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), provided details about the incident involving Sumitra Dabhi, a school helper at Vivekanandnagar Gujarati School No. 1.

This incident marks the latest occurrence in the state, where individuals have experienced sudden collapses with no chance of recovery. Over the past two weeks, Gujarat has witnessed more than five such tragic deaths reported from various regions.

Recently, on October 4, a man collapsed and succumbed while participating in a garba practice session in Surat.

He abruptly complained of severe chest pain and, in a shocking turn of events, collapsed while seated on a chair.

Preliminary findings from the post-mortem examination suggest that the young man may have suffered a heart attack.

