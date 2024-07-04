MOIL records 14.5 pc jump in sales for April-June quarter

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Public sector miniratna mining company MOIL has recorded a 14.5 per cent jump in sales in the April-June quarter of 2024-25.

This performance was backed by record quarterly production of manganese ore, going up to a level of 4.70 lakh tonnes during the quarter to register a growth of 7.8 per cent year-on-year, according to the company

MOIL, the country’s largest manganese ore producer, has also continued its focus on exploration activities and carried out exploratory core drilling of 30,028 metres in the April-June quarter, which is higher by 49 per cent year-on-year.

MOIL Chairman and Managing Director Ajit Kumar Saxena said that it was heartening to see the company’s team continuing the stellar performance rhythm and breaking the myth of the first-quarter syndrome.

He also expressed confidence that the company will continue to maintain this momentum ahead.

