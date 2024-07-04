Saarangadariya' Trailer Out!

Raja Raveendar Starrer 'Sarangadariya' is being made on the Saija Creations banner with the blessings of Challapalli Chalapathi Rao garu, Produced by Umadevi, Sarath Chandra. Padmarao Abbisetti (Alias Pandu) is making his debut as a director. The film is getting released on July 12 in a grand manner. So far released Teaser, two songs garnered superb response from all quarters. One of them is the inspirational song 'Andukovaa..' crooned by legendary singer Chithra. The other two songs are 'Naa Kannule...', 'Ee Jeevithamante...' also ruling playlists. Today, hero Nikhil unveiled the Trailer of the film.

'Caste is not depends on blood.. which comes by birth... Caste depends on what we do in our life.', ' The biggest addiction in life is not alcohol, cigarettes, and betting. Biggest addiction is a failure. Without our knowledge it makes us compromise with what we have in our life. Failure dictates us that we are unfit for anything and controls us like a boss...', 'Here examinations are about the lessons we teach. But, life tests us first and then teaches us.'.. Dialogues like these depicts the depth in the story and characterisations of 'Sarangadariya'. Trailer showcases family emotions, and impressively captures the middle class family problems.

Raja Raveendar has unveiled another dimension as an actor and his performance will surely impress everyone going by the trailer. He played a weighted role which has shades of a middle class father and a great teacher. Background songs and recording enhances the emotional depth in the trailer. Vinay Kotti's dialogues are thought provoking. 'Sarangadariya' is getting released in theatres on 12th July.

