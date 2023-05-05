Modi thanks Macron for Bastille Day parade invitation

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for inviting him to be the guest of honour on Bastille Day parade.

"Thank you my friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to celebrating Bastille Day and our Strategic Partnership with you and the French people," Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by Macron, who wrote in Hindi that he would be happy to host Modi as a respected guest in Paris during Bastille Day parade, which is held annually on July 14.

Earlier during the day, the External Affairs Ministry had said in a statement that the Prime Minister had accepted the French President's invitation to be the guest of honour for the annual event.

