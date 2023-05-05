18-year-old stabbed to death after scuffle turns violent in Delhi

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) An 18-year-old boy died after he was stabbed in the stomach following a scuffle in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, an official said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Akash, who worked as a labourer.

According to the police, at around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, a PCR call was received in which a man claimed that his brother-in-law had been stabbed.

On reaching the spot, the police found that his relatives had already taken the victim to AIIMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Investigation revealed that Akash was one of four boys who got involved in an altercation with an unknown youth. Soon the altercation turned violent, and the four boys started beating up the unknown youth," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

A man named Rupesh Kumar, who was passing by in his OLA cab, saw the incident and called the police for help.

"Rupesh tried to intervene and stop the fight, but the boys turned on him instead, as more people from the locality joined in. In the heat of the moment, Rupesh allegedly stabbed Akash and then fled the scene. His taxi was also damaged by the locals," said the DCP.

The police have registered a case of murder at the Sunlight Colony police station.

"Efforts are being made to arrest Rupesh, who is currently absconding," the DCP said.

