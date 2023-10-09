Modi holds bilateral talks with Tanzanian President, discusses areas of mutual interest

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday.

The two leaders reviewed various facets of India-Tanzania ties and also discussed ways to further deepen the close and historic relations between the two countries.

After the bilateral talks, both the sides held delegation-level talks in which they covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on X that the agenda included trade and investment, Defence and maritime security, development partnership, higher education and people-to-people ties.

Hassan is currently on a three-day visit to India on the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. She had arrived in New Delhi on October 8. Earlier in the day, the visiting dignitary was given a ceremonial reception by the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

