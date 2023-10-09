Anupriya Goenka’s ‘Sultan Of Delhi’ character uses sexuality to her advantage, reveals actress

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Anupriya Goenka, who is gearing up for her upcoming webseries ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, has shared that her character of Shankari Devi uses sexuality to her advantage.

The actress also said that she had to work in great detail with regards toher mannerisms and her naughtiness.

The series, based on the book ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, is directed by Milan Luthria and co-Directed and co-written by Suparn Verma. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak alongside Nishant Dahiya, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

‘Sultan of Delhi’ is set against the backdrop of the 1960s in India and Anupriya Goenka plays a woman with a strong personality in the vintage era. She shared how she got into the character’s skin

Talking about playing Shankari Devi, Anupriya Goenka said: “She is a very sexy woman. I practised walking like her and sitting like how she does. She uses her sexuality to her advantage and embraces. I wanted to make her look elegant also. The styling really helped in and all credits for that should most certainly go to Jia and Amruta, the costume designers. They were very enthusiastic and extremely givingand collaborative.”

“Though Milan sir had a certain vision about Shankari, he had put no bars on the costume and was willing to experiment as much as possible. He kept saying that Shankari was one of his favourite characters. It was very delicious to imbibe her style and not only wear those costumes but also be comfortable in them. I think I had to transform myself from being the Anupriya that I am to Shankari in terms of her appeal, her mannerisms, her naughtiness and her being bad but still enjoying it,” she added.

‘Sultan of Delhi’, produced by Reliance Entertainment, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 13.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.