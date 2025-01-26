Modern republic of India is more capable, prosperous: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation, emphasising the significant progress the country has made over the past 75 years and remarked that the modern republic of India has become more capable and prosperous.

Taking to social media platform X, Birla wrote: "Dear countrymen, hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 76th Republic Day. In the glorious journey of 75 years, the modern republic of India has become more capable and prosperous. The country has touched many dimensions of progress."

Birla also highlighted the collective achievements of the country, noting that every section of society, including youth, women, farmers, workers, and citizens, has played crucial roles in India's development.

He stressed that India's progress has been the result of the tireless contributions of its people across all sectors.

He further emphasised the importance of continued participation in the democratic process, stating: "Every citizen of the country should take a pledge today that we will increase our participation in the democratic process. We will make our ideals of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity even stronger, so that our republic may become more prosperous."

Birla took a moment to honour the sacrifices made by India's freedom fighters, adding: "On this day, let us also remember our wise men who played a role in the independence of the country and contributed tirelessly in the making of the Constitution and development of the nation."

In his video message, he also focused on the shared responsibility of all citizens in the country's future success, stating: "Today's occasion marks the 75 years of completion of the prideful journey of Indian democracy. In this journey, our country has become established and achieved many heights in these 75 years and prospered towards development."

He concluded with a call to action, urging citizens to unite and contribute towards realising the vision of a "Viksit Bharat":

"To achieve the 'Viksit Bharat mission,' everyone’s contribution and participation will be important. Let’s take a pledge that we will strengthen our ideals of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity so that our republic may become even more prosperous."

Birla concluded his message with a salute to the nation’s founding fathers, saying, "Today, let us also remember our wise men who played a role in the independence of the country and contributed tirelessly in the making of the Constitution and development of the nation. Jai Hind!"

Earlier in the day, the Speaker unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi.

