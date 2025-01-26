Marmoush has something special, he's going to be fantastic player: Haaland

Manchester, Jan 26 (IANS) Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was impressed with new signing Omar Marmoush's debut display in the 3-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea and said that the Egyptian has something special and will prove to be a fantastic player for the club.

Marmoush was included in the starting lineup at the Etihad Stadium alongside fellow new signing Abdukodir Khusanov for Saturday's match against Chelsea.

Noni Madueke put Chelsea ahead, but Josko Gvardiol equalised before halftime. In the second half, goals from Haaland and Phil Foden sealed a crucial 3-1 victory.

Marmoush was a constant menace to the Chelsea defense and believed he had scored a dream debut goal in the first half, only for his clever finish to be disallowed for offside.

The 25-year-old nearly found the net again just after the hour mark, but his powerful shot curved narrowly wide of the post.

Haaland was excited by the performance of his new teammate and hopes for more of the same going forward.

"I think especially in the first-half you can see he has something special. There’s a reason City brought him because he has something special. He got straight in the team and It’s about getting to know him as soon as possible because there are so many important games coming.

"It’s about giving him confidence and he’s going to be a fantastic player for us. It’s always nice (to have new faces). I’ve been a new player before trying to come in with a different energy and different personality," Haaland said.

"It’s also nice to get to know new people and of course play with good players, that’s what you want. He had an amazing first half of the season for Eintracht Frankfurt and hopefully he’s going to have the same season with us now for the second half of the season," he added.

The victory takes City up to fourth in the table on 41 points, ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle United on goal difference and one clear of Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth.

