Mock drills conducted at several locations in MP

Bhopal, May 7 (IANS) Authorities in Madhya Pradesh conducted mock drills at several places, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Katni on Wednesday.

In Bhopal, mock drills were conducted at several locations, mostly at public places, shopping malls, and schools under the supervision of the District Collector and Police Commissioner.

The operations include search and rescue at BHEL, fire and evacuation drills at DB Mall, emergency medical response at Nutan College, mass evacuation practice at New Market, and building collapse rescue at Kokta Multi.

Meanwhile, Indore District Collector released a video message, urging people of the city to co-operate in the civil defence mock drill, which is being carried out in compliance with the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Singh has urged the citizens of Indore to switch off the lights of homes, shops and other buildings at 7:30 pm. He has also asked people driving vehicles at their particular time to park their vehicles on the roadside and switch off their lights.

“At 7:30 pm, a siren will ring for two minutes, and people of the city are asked to switch off the lights of their homes and shops. Those driving vehicles are requested to park their vehicles on the roadside and switch off lights," Singh urged.

He said that this request has been made to seek public cooperation to conduct a mock drill successfully.

Singh further said that a special blackout simulation will take place across the city from 7:30 to 7:42 p.m. A red alert siren will ring two minutes before the blackout, instructing citizens to switch off all lights and stop driving. The practice will conclude at 7:42 p.m. with a green alert siren.

Singh also urged locals to remain calm, avoid panic, and cooperate wholeheartedly.

He highlighted that this is a typical drill and that normal city operations will continue unaffected.

In Jabalpur, the mock drill was also carried out at Samdariya Mall. The mock drill was organised by the district administration and included teams from the fire brigade, health department, electricity department, and the bomb disposal squad.

Jabalpur SP Sampat Upadhyay said that officials practised various tasks such as finding explosive devices, rescuing and treating injured people, controlling fires, and managing law and order during emergencies.

