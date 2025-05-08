Mock drill conducted in Sikkim's Gangtok

Gangtok, May 8 (IANS) A district-wide blackout mock drill was successfully conducted across Sikkim's Gangtok district to assess and enhance emergency preparedness, officials said on Wednesday.

The exercise was coordinated by the Gangtok district administration, under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in collaboration with multiple emergency response agencies.

At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, twenty hooter-laden vehicles issued air raid sirens across Gangtok town, initiating the mock drill.

A total blackout was observed for 15 minutes at 9 p.m. during which citizens were instructed to switch off all sources of light, including inverters, generators, solar-powered lights, and other visible illumination.

Public movement was suspended, and residents remained indoors as per the MHA advisory.

The Power department implemented a temporary shutdown of electricity across Gangtok district to simulate real-time emergency conditions.

Around 200 newly recruited Disaster Management personnel and Aapda Mitra volunteers were deployed across urban and rural areas to observe and report compliance during the blackout.

The Gangtok district administration clarified that the exercise was a mock drill carried out exclusively for emergency preparedness.

There was no actual emergency, and all alerts and instructions were part of a pre-planned simulation.

Citizens were also appreciated for their cooperation.

The successful execution of the drill demonstrated Gangtok district's readiness to respond to aerial threats and reinforced the importance of coordinated disaster response strategies.

The blackout mock drill of Gangtok district was a part of India blackout mock drills conducted across the country as per the directions of the MHA.

