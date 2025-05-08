Drone recovered along India-Bangladesh border in Assam, probe on

Guwahati, May 7 (IANS) In a development that has heightened alertness along the International Border, a drone was discovered in an abandoned state in the Charbazar area near Sribhumi town, which lies close to the India-Bangladesh border in Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred a few hours after the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terrorist camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan, further intensifying the region's already sensitive atmosphere.

The drone was found lying unattended in an open field, raising immediate concerns about its origin and purpose.

Local residents alerted the authorities, and law enforcement officials quickly secured the area.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was subsequently seized and transported to the Sribhumi police station for detailed analysis.

According to a senior police official, the drone may have been flown from across the Bangladesh border.

While no official conclusions have been drawn yet, police are considering the possibility that the drone was part of a cross-border surveillance operation or other illicit activities.

The close proximity of Sribhumi to an international boundary has made the area a potential hotspot for such incidents in the past as well.

A full-scale investigation has been launched by the Sribhumi police to trace the drone's origin, its flight path, and the intent behind its deployment.

Technical experts have been called in to examine the drone's components, software, and any potential data it may have recorded.

This will help determine whether the drone was used for espionage, smuggling or reconnaissance missions.

The timing of the drone's discovery has also raised eyebrows, as it came shortly after India's military action against terror targets in Pakistan.

While there is no direct link established between the two events, the coincidence has prompted security agencies to stay on high alert.

Additional patrols and surveillance operations have been initiated along the border to prevent any further breaches.

Authorities are urging residents in the border areas to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

As tensions remain high in the wake of recent cross-border developments, the discovery of the drone serves as a stark reminder of the evolving nature of security threats in the region.

