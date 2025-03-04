Mizoram govt taking rigorous steps to combat cybercrime: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, March 4 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that his government has made a concerted effort to combat cybercrime and the misuse of social media and punish the offenders.

In his Budget speech in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said that concerted efforts have been made to combat cybercrime, curb the misuse of social media, address the spread of misleading statements, and penalise offenders according to the law.

"The Cyber Crime Police Station is actively promoting cyber safety awareness to educate social media users. These initiatives aim to serve as a strong deterrent against cybercrime and promote safe usage of the internet and technology by the public," he said.

Presenting the Rs 13835.42 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, the Chief Minister said that Mizoram aims to capitalise on the opportunities arising from India’s rapid ascent and grow alongside the nation toward the goals of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and ‘Viksit Mizoram’ (Developed Mizoram).

Lalduhoma also said that this year due to the ongoing efforts toward consolidation, 80 per cent of the accumulated outstanding healthcare bills have been resolved.

Furthermore, the total amount of outstanding healthcare bills is expected to be cleared by the end of the current financial year (2024-25), he said.

"The government is also actively working for the implementation of the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme, an enhanced and comprehensive cashless initiative with effect from April 1 this year and that would significantly improve healthcare coverage."

The Chief Minister told the house that the state government has initiated its flagship scheme, "Mizoram Bana Kaih (Hand holding),” designed to foster sustainable development. For the fiscal year 2025-26, a total of Rs 350 crore has been earmarked, reflecting a 75 per cent increase from the current year’s allocation of Rs 200 crore, he mentioned.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.