Hardeep Puri visits Gurudwara Sahib in Ayodhya, recalls contributions of Sikhs in protecting Ram Temple

Ayodhya, March 4 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday shared the untold story of Sikh warriors in fighting off the Mughal invaders and also their contributions to protecting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The Union Minister visited Gurudwara Sahib near the Saryu River in Ayodhyadham on Tuesday and was overwhelmed to see the weapons and other articles at the shrine, used by Nihang Sikhs in chasing away the invaders.

“When religion was in danger in Ayodhya, on the instructions of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the Nihang army fought with the Mughals and defeated them to protect the birthplace of Shri Ram,” he wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures of weapons and religious texts.

“Guru Ji's teachings and ideals for the protection of religion and humanity are a source of inspiration for all of us. He must also be feeling happy after seeing the temple of Lord Shri Ram Lala Sarkar,” he added.

He further said that the weapons and other evidence kept in the Gurudwara are still narrating the valour of the Nihang army.

During his visit to the Gurudwara Sahib in Ayodhya, the Union Minister also had the opportunity to see Brahm Kund Ghat, Shri Guru Nanak Koop and more.

He found himself divinely blessed and overwhelmed with emotion on getting to see the hand-written copy of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and other holy scriptures.

“The Gurdwara Sahibs in the holy Ayodhyadham reflects the confluence of faiths, the strong ties between Sikhism and Hinduism dating back to medieval times and how the two have stood by each other to battle the invaders. In 1697, when the invading Mughal army under Aurangazeb attacked the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji sent a battalion of 400 Nihang Sikhs to fight shoulder to shoulder with the Aghoris in a fierce battle,” he informed on his social media handle.

Hardeep Singh Puri offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Monday and also shared a video of his divine visit to the grand mandir.

He said that he felt immensely fortunate to pay obeisance at the divine Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya Dham and seek blessings of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, who epitomised brotherhood, compassion and peaceful co-existence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.