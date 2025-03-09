MIT-WPU develops smart IoT-enabled dispenser for better medication management

Pune, March 9 (IANS) MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, on Sunday, said that it has developed a smart Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled tablet and capsule dispenser to improve medication management by ensuring precise and timely dispensing while allowing remote monitoring.

Traditional medication dispensers often require manual handling and lack real-time monitoring. To address this issue, the Pune-based university has designed a modular system with IoT connectivity.

The dispenser features an equilateral-shaped container, a motorised dispensing system, and a smart controller that follows user-defined schedules.

The device works through a system of dispensing units arranged in a circular manner, connected by sprockets and powered by a motor.

At scheduled times, the controller unit sends commands to dispense the required medicine automatically.

"In today's fast-paced world, maintaining consistent medication adherence is a significant challenge, particularly for individuals managing complex medical regimens," Dr Amol Tagalpallewar, Professor, School of Pharmacy at MIT-WPU said.

He added that this innovative IoT-enabled pill dispenser represents a leap forward in addressing the challenge.

“By automating the dispensing process and providing remote monitoring capabilities, we are empowering patients and their caregivers with greater control and peace of mind," Tagalpallewar mentioned.

He further stated that the device is not just about dispensing pills; it's about improving health literacy and enhancing the quality of life.

With IoT integration, caregivers and healthcare professionals can monitor medication adherence in real-time, ensuring patients follow their prescribed schedules correctly.

This innovative dispenser is designed for use in home care, assisted living, and hospitals.

“Furthermore, this device represents a significant step towards the future of healthcare delivery, where technology and human-centred design converge to create more accessible, efficient, and effective solutions," Dr C.H. Patil, Associate Professor, School of Computer Science and Engineering said.

"We envision a future where technology is not just a tool, but a partner in promoting well-being and enhancing the quality of life for all," he added.

