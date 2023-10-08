UP: Mistaken identity, kidnappers set victim free

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) A property dealer here was kidnapped but later released after his abductors realised that they had picked up the wrong person, said police.

The incident took place in the Dubagga area on October 4.

The police were provided with the registration numbers of the abductors’ cars and were able to arrest five of the suspects.

The men were booked under IPC 364 (kidnapping) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The victim, Adarsh Singh, 29, was sitting in his SUV at Joggers Park on October 4, when he was abducted by a group of men driving two cars, said the police.

Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, ADCP- West, said, “The men took Adarsh Singh to Kisan Path in Kakrabad, where one of them trained a pistol to shoot him. However, another abductor stopped him. The two then fought over the fact that they had picked up the wrong man and later let him go.”

