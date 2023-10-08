Six suicides in 24 hours jolt UP's hi-tech hub Noida; cops blame stress

Noida, Oct 8 (IANS) Six suicides in just a single day have shaken Uttar Pradesh's hi-tech city Noida, and the major reason being cited in these cases is mental stress.

According to the information received, on October 5 six people living in Noida committed suicide due to mental stress.

As per information from the media cell of the Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, Jagbir Singh Rathi (50), living in Police Station Beta-2 area, hanged himself from a tree near Gamma-One. He was a businessman and the reason for his suicide is said to be family dispute.

Secondly, a woman Shivani, aged 22, living in Badalpur police station area, committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan at her house due to mental stress.

In the third incident, 17-year-old Lalita, living in Police Station Phase-One area, hanged herself from a fan in her house, again due to mental stress.

In the fourth case, Jitendra alias Jeetu, living in the Jarcha area of ​​the police station, hanged himself from a fan in his house, Again,mental stress was cited as the reason.

In the fifth incident, an unidentified man aged 20 years committed suicide due to stress by hanging himself from a tree branch near Sector 54 of Police Station Sector 24 area.

In the sixth case, a youth Sonu, aged 21 years, living in Kasna area, consumed poison due to mental stress.

Efforts are being made by the police to further ascertain the cause of death, but in all the cases that have come to light till now, only mentally disturbed people have taken the extreme step.

Earlier on September 25, the bodies of a divorced couple were found in their flat. Both had committed suicide. Empty bottles of medicines containing poison and a suicide note were found near them.

On September 19, a girl attempted to commit suicide by jumping in front of a metro train. The incident took place at Noida's City Center metro station at around 9.30 a.m, and the girl lost one of her hands.

On September 12, a mentally ill woman committed suicide by jumping from the 17th floor of a high rise society.

Former president of the Noida IMA Dr. NK Sharma, while talking to IANS said that due to nuclear families and western culture, suicide cases areincreasing, especially among the youth.

He said, “Today's youth and children want everything immediately. When they get depressed or are in a bad situation, they are not able to mention it to the people around them. That is why the number of youth committing suicide is increasing.”

According to him, in most suicide cases one thing that is seen is the loneliness of the person. Today, whoever is stressed or mentally disturbed, there is no one around to take care of them, neither does anyone know about their problems nor does anyone inquire about their well-being.

