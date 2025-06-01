Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri opens up on her plans of visiting Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand, who has been crowned the Miss World 2025, has shared that she plans to visit many temples in India, and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is on her list.

Chuangsri spoke with IANS after her massive win, and spoke about the cultural ties between India and Thailand.

She said, “I would love to visit so many temples here in India. I think it's very charming and like I said that we share a lot of cultures and traditions between India and Thailand. So it would be great to visit and to know those places”.

India and Thailand share a long history of cultural and commercial relations. In Thailand, the ‘Ramayana’ is known as ‘Ramakien’. The Indian epic profoundly influenced Thai literature, art, and royal traditions. The story, while based on the original Indian Ramayana, has been adapted into a distinctive Thai version with its own interpretations and cultural nuances.

Lord Hanuman is given a more prominent role in the Thai version and is sometimes portrayed with a more playful character.

Chuangsri also shared her message for the women of Telangana, the state where the Miss World 2025 grand finale was held.

She said, “I would say that first meeting all of the women here in Telangana, India. You all have really inspired me on this journey with all your strength and resilience and the beauty from within all of you. And all the support and caring that I have received from all of the women here in India. And I think that they are very strong and very capable of all the things they wanted to do in life”.

For the ceremony, Suchata donned a white gown adorned with opal-like florals.

