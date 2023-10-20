Minor found to the culprit behind Patna Junction blast threat call

Patna, Oct 19 (IANS) Patna railway police managed to crack the October 13 case where the caller claimed that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction railway station and apprehended the caller who turned out to be a minor boy.

Confessing to the crime, he also made a sensational revelation that he did it to frame the boyfriend of his sister.

"We have nabbed the accused minor boy and he confessed that he had made the call of a bomb being planted in Patna Junction railway station to frame the boyfriend of his sister. The family members of the boy were not pleased with him and hence he felt that when he would make such a call using the sim card registered on his name, the police would arrest him," SP, Railway, Amritendu Shekher Thakur said.

"The alleged boy had taken the help line number published in public domain after the derailment of North East Express at Raghunathpur station and called the Deputy Station Superintendent of Patna about the bomb. He had immediately informed concerned authorities and initiated a search operation on October 13. The security personnel did not find any bomb inside the station and in the parking area," Thakur said.

"We have taken the details of the SIM which was registered on the address of Chapra. When the man at the address was interrogated, he said that he had given that SIM card to his cousin. When the cousin was interrogated, he said that he had given that SIM card to his girlfriend. When we asked the girlfriend, she said that she had given that number to her younger brother who went to Chennai. We have put that phone number on surveillance. In the meantime, we learnt that the accused boy was returning to Patna. Accordingly, we laid the trap and arrested him from Patna Junction railway station,” Thakur said.

