Mini Mathur recalls looking ‘electrocuted’ on her wedding night

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Mini Mathur took to social media to celebrate 27 years of her marriage with filmmaker Kabir Khan.

To celebrate their journey, Mini shared a heartfelt and nostalgic post filled with memories from their wedding day. She shared throwback photos from their wedding and marriage registry, recalling simpler times. In the heartfelt post, Mini also expressed how they were unaffected by the “trappings of religious differences.” She began her note by reflecting on how their wedding wasn't about “Sabyasachi lehengas,” “wedding hashtags,” “exquisite sunset photos,” or “bridal entry music.”

For the caption, Mathur wrote, “Hidden gems from 27 years ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabirs extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends.”

“That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!”

She also shared some fun anecdotes from the wedding day, including how she wore her grandmother’s jewelry, her friend Vidya Tikari did her makeup, and how her trendy cornrow hairstyle caused some confusion at the mandap. “It took me an hour to take the pins off and I looked electrocuted on my wedding night,” she added humorously.

“I styled my own wedding outfits.. most were by @ritukumarhq . We invited everyone with a phone call & wedding cards, sent by actual post mail.. yeah like with a postage stamp!”

The post further read, “This was way before we became filmmaker & TV host and we weren’t really worried about whether we would “make it” in life .. just had the most fun planning how we could blow up our next paychecks on a travel adventure together. It still feels like 5 years ago honestly.. so can’t fathom how all this time has passed.. In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don’t feel so good (lots of those too)

And looks like we made it! Happy 27th to us @kabirkhankk PS : We look better in the last photograph from 2025 no? #Kamini #27today #BetterTogether.”

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan, who tied the knot on February 28, 1998, have two children, Vivaan and Sairah.

