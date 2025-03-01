PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended warm birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who turned 72.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life."

The greeting from the Prime Minister is significant as it comes at a time when M.K. Stalin has been at loggerheads with the Centre over delimitation and the three language issue.

Significantly, on the eve of his birthday, CM Stalin urged the people of Tamil Nadu to stand against the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. He accused the Centre of penalising southern states that effectively controlled population growth.

In a video message shared on X, Stalin stated, "The Centre claims it is not imposing its will on the state, but its actions suggest otherwise. Delimitation will affect Tamil Nadu’s self-respect, social schemes, and people's welfare."

The delimitation process, expected next year, is likely to result in a significant reshaping of parliamentary constituencies. While northern states with higher population growth may gain seats, Tamil Nadu is projected to see only a marginal increase despite its efforts in population control.

The issue has sparked a political row, with Stalin urging Tamil Nadu residents to oppose what he termed an unfair redistribution of parliamentary representation.

As part of his birthday celebrations, CM Stalin distributed chocolates to schoolchildren at the Muthamizharignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Memorial.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi also conveyed his wishes to the Chief Minister in a heartfelt letter.

He wrote, "Chief Minister Sir, I am delighted to know that you are celebrating your 72nd birthday today. I wish that under your leadership, the people of Tamil Nadu may receive all blessings and live happily. I also pray that by the divine grace of the Almighty, you may enjoy perfect physical and mental well-being, happiness, and continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.