Millie Bobby Brown says she doesn’t have many friends

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Millie Bobby Brown isn’t much of a social person. The actress has shared that she doesn't "have many friends".

The 'Stranger Things' actress was just 11 when she joined the Netflix series and she admitted growing up on set, where she was privately tutored has left her with a lack of social skills and struggling to relate to other people her own age, particularly because the COVID-19 pandemic left her further isolated from co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told the new issue of ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine, “I don’t have many friends, because of who I am. I didn’t go to school, so I don’t have the best social skills when it comes to people my own age and friendships. I struggle with that quite a bit. I missed out on a few things. But I’m working through them”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 20-year-old star, who is married to Jake Bongiovi, admitted her own "confusion" over her identity during adolescence was reflected in her scenes as her 'Stranger Things' alter ego Eleven.

She said, “I implemented what I was learning as a child, or what I was going through, into her. Eleven’s identity was a huge thing that we were kind of fighting with. Is she going to dress as a girl? Or is she gonna dress in the shirts of her adoptive father, Hopper? Or is she gonna be what her friends are helping her to be? At that time in my life, I didn’t know what I wanted to look like, if I preferred more feminine looks, more masculine looks, more androgynous, more grunge. So I implemented that confusion”.

When she isn't acting, the actress runs an animal rescue centre.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.