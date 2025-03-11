MHA bans Mirwaiz Umar headed AAC and JKIM for 5 years

Srinagar, March 11 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued two separate notifications banning the Mirwaiz Umer Farooq headed Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the J&K Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM), both organisations for 5 years under the unlawful activities (Prevention) act, 1967.

While Mirwaiz Umer Farooq heads the AAC, the JKIM is headed by the Shia leader, Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Interestingly, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is presently protected by a posse of the CRPF.

The banning of the AAC headed by the Mirwaiz will make the re-appraisal of his security cover imperative for the government.

The MHA notification said that the members of the AAC have been supporting terrorist activities, propagating anti-India narratives and mobilising funds for secessionist movements in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government also accused AAC of inciting violence, promoting disaffection against the Indian state and encouraging armed resistance.

The ministry listed multiple criminal cases against AAC and its leaders including charges of sedition, unlawful assembly, and incitement of violence.

Cases have been registered at various police stations in Srinagar including Nowhatta, Safakadal, and Kothi Bagh, against Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and other AAC members for delivering speeches against the Indian government, promoting election boycotts and instigating protests.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also filed a chargesheet against AAC spokesperson, Aftab Ahmad Shah and others for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

The government believes that if not curbed, AAC will continue to support militancy, disrupt public order and fuel separatist movements in Jammu and Kashmir. Invoking Section 3 of the UAPA, the Government has imposed a five-year ban on AAC, effective immediately.

The notification said that the ban is necessary to prevent the group from further engaging in activities detrimental to India’s national security.

This move follows a broader crackdown on organisations accused of fostering separatism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the other notification, the MHA said that members of JKIM have been actively supporting terrorist activities, engaging in anti-India propaganda and mobilising funds to promote separatist and secessionist agendas in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Government also accused the group of inciting public unrest, advocating violence and working against the constitutional framework of the country.

The MHA stated that if JKIM’s activities are not curbed, it would continue promoting anti-national sentiments, disputing Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India, and disrupting public order.

Citing these concerns, the Government has banned the organisation for five years, effective immediately, under Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

JKIM was founded by Molvi Abbas Ansari and after his death, the organisation is headed by his son, Masroor Abbas Ansari.

Similarly, the AAC was founded in 1963 by Mirwaiz Moulana Farooq during the agitation for the recovery of the holy relics.

After the assassination of Mirwaiz Maulana Farooq, the AAC came to be headed by his son, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

