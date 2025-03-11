Formula 1: Liam Lawson ready to embrace ‘big opportunity’ with Red Bull

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Liam Lawson is embracing what he calls a "big opportunity" as he prepares to race alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, describing his full-time promotion to the team as "very, very exciting." The young New Zealander is eager to prove himself on the biggest stage in Formula 1 after spending the past two seasons as a test and reserve driver.

Lawson’s journey to Red Bull has been unconventional, having made just 11 mid-season Grand Prix starts with Racing Bulls (formerly AlphaTauri) across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. However, his performances during those outings were enough to convince Red Bull to take a chance on him, opting to part ways with Sergio Perez in favor of the promising 23-year-old.

For Lawson, the move represents not just a chance to race but to cement his place in the sport. Unlike previous Red Bull junior drivers, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon—who were promoted to the senior team only to be replaced after short stints—Lawson is determined to make the most of this opportunity. Having worked within the Red Bull system for years, he feels at home in the environment and is eager to contribute. “It’s the first time that I’ve had a proper pre-season, so it’s been quite strange to have so much time,” Lawson said ahead of his debut season as a full-time Red Bull driver. “It feels like, honestly, now, I’m ready to go racing.”

That confidence stems not just from his familiarity with the Red Bull setup but also from his belief that he has the pace and ability to compete at the highest level. He has already been on the Formula 1 grid, albeit in a limited role, and he insists that he doesn’t feel like a rookie anymore. “I feel like a rookie in Melbourne and those tracks…the tracks I haven’t done, for sure,” he admitted. “But in F1? No. I’ve been in the paddock long enough, I’ve obviously done enough races, to know how the sport works and to understand it.”

Despite this assertion, Lawson is still officially considered one of six rookies on the 2025 grid, alongside Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, Alpine’s Jack Doohan, Haas’ Oliver Bearman, Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar, and Kick Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto.

However, he sees himself in a unique position compared to the others. Having already competed in real race conditions and worked closely with Red Bull’s main team, he has the advantage of experience that most newcomers lack.

“Starting the season, it’s going to feel quite new, just because of the tracks we’re going to and because it’s the start of a season, but no, in F1, I don’t feel like a rookie.”

Now, the challenge will be to establish himself as a worthy partner to Verstappen, who has dominated the sport in recent years. Lawson knows he will be measured against the reigning four-time world champion, but he appears undaunted by the task ahead. His focus remains on maximizing his potential and delivering strong performances rather than being intimidated by the stature of his teammate.

The pre-season testing sessions in Bahrain have already given Lawson a taste of what to expect from the RB21, and he believes the car is in a strong position heading into the campaign.

