Metro rails leading shift towards greener future: Manohar Lal

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Energy efficiency and clean power are the need of the hour and transitioning from thermal to renewable energy, utilising solar rooftops, and implementing regenerative braking in Metros exemplify the shift towards a greener future, said Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal on Tuesday.

While participating in the 5th International Conference on Green Metro Systems – The Future of Urban Mobility in New Delhi, Manohar Lal inaugurated India’s first vertical bi-facial solar plant installation on the Delhi Metro Viaduct at Okhla Vihar Metro station and 1MW rooftop solar power plant installed at Khyber Pass depot.

The bi-facial panels are designed to capture sunlight from both sides. The Delhi Metro’s bi-facial solar plant will take advantage of its elevated structure for solar energy generation. This is an innovative step in making Metro rail operations more sustainable and contributes to renewable energy goals.

The Minister said, “Technological advancements, like vertical solar panels and energy-efficient LED systems, pave the way for sustainable urban living. Additionally, responsible consumption -- whether in air-conditioning usage or minimising wastage -- can have a profound impact on energy conservation.”

He said, “Swachh Bharat Mission was once mocked at but has transformed India's landscape, proving that national efforts towards cleanliness and sustainability yield global recognition.”

He said pollution reduction, water conservation, and eco-friendly mobility are not just governmental responsibilities but collective duties. “The path forward is clear: Balance progress with environmental responsibility, ensuring a cleaner, healthier world for future generations,” he said.

The conference was organised by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) under the banner of i-Metro and in close association and partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

An official said Indian Metro rail corporations are contributing to the green building movement by offering energy-efficient, low-emission public transportation thereby reducing urban pollution and traffic congestion.

Many Metro stations, throughout India, are designed with energy-efficient technologies and use solar power systems which help reduce energy consumption, he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is a pioneer in integrating solar power which helps meet a significant portion of its needs.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Pune, Metro rail have also received IGBC Certification for their commitment to sustainable designs and the use of green material to further minimise their environmental impact, he said.

