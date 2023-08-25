Melting of Ice: KCR, Governor display unusual bonhomie

Hyderabad, Aug 25 (IANS) After months of a cold war between the Telangana government and the governor, a bonhomie has emerged during the last couple of days with back to back meetings between Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

An indication that ice is melting between Pragati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan came on Thursday when the Chief Minister had a 20-minute long meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of swearing-in of Patnam Mahender Reddy as the state minister.

KCR is understood have discussed various issues with Tamilisai, including the issue of pending Bills, which had generated lot of heat in recent weeks.

This meeting appeared to have created a bonhomie, unseen between the two for more than two years. The Chief Minister and the Governor met for a second time in as many days when the latter visited newly inaugurated Secretariat complex on Friday.

At KCR's invitation, Tamilisai attended the inauguration of a temple, a mosque and a church in Secretariat premises and also went around the building.

It may be recalled that the Governor had expressed her unhappiness over not being invited to the inauguration of the Secretariat, unveiling of the 125-feet statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and other key events by the state government.

She was also unhappy over the Chief Minister and his ministers skipping programmes at Raj Bhavan despite her invitations.

She had also publicly complained about the state government not respecting the office of Governor by following the protocol during her visits to various parts of the state.

On the other hand, the BRS leaders had been targeting her for acting like a BJP leader and for creating hurdles for the state government by stalling the Bills passed by the state Legislature.

During the visit to the Secretariat, Tamilisai actively participated in the inauguration of three places of worship and various rituals and later went around the complex.

The CM explained to the Governor about the new secretariat building and the facilities provided for hassle free administration in each floor.

After that, CM KCR invited the Governor in a traditional way in CM chambers and felicitated her with a shawl and presented a bouquet of flowers.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari also honored the Governor. Later, the CM hosted the Governor a high tea.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Governor enquired from the CM about the construction cost of the new Secretariat and the details of the modern infrastructure.

The Governor praised CM KCR for constructing such a wonderful secretariat in a pleasant atmosphere.

CM and Governor also had a friendly conversation for a while.

Later, the CM gave a send off to Governor at the main gate of the Secretariat.

During his meetings, the Chief Minister is reported to have discussed with the Governor the issue of pending Bills and also the Cabinet's recommendation to approve nominations of BRS leaders Sravan Dasoju and K. Satyanarayana as members of Legislative Council under the Governor's quota.

Some key bills including the one for absorbing over 43,000 employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) into government service are pending with the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor's press secretary had last week issued a statement saying she has sought legal opinion on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill-2023 and four other bills passed by the state Assembly early this month.

All Bills were referred to the Law Secretary for opinion. The Governor had earlier granted approval for the introduction of the bill after uncertainty for four days.

She, however, had made certain recommendations.

During the brief monsoon session, the state Assembly had once again passed four Bills which were earlier returned by the Governor.

The Cabinet at its meeting on July 31 had observed that the office of the Governor is being misused by the Centre.

The issue of Bills had created a rift between the government and the Raj Bhavan.

The state government had approached the Supreme Court in April seeking direction to the Governor to take a decision on the pending bills.

