Mehbooba Mufti bats for opening roads to Pakistan, BJP terms it ‘irresponsible’

Jammu, Feb 13 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday pitched for opening routes to Pakistan while senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MLA, Ravinder Raina called her statement as highly irresponsible.

Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday launched her party’s membership campaign at the party headquarters in Jammu and while addressing the party workers, Mehbooba Mufti spoke about the improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Akhnoor sector on February 11 in which an army captain and a soldier were killed.

She also raised her voice against the killings of two civilians in the Baramulla and Kathua districts.

She criticised the priorities of the J&K administration, saying that security meetings are held regularly while nothing is being done to solve the unemployment problem in J&K.

She also pitched for the unity of the people of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.

“People must get united to fight for their rights,” she asserted.

She further spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 and pleaded for the opening of routes to Pakistan.

She said by abrogation the Article 370, the rights of the people have been snatched.

Reacting to Mehbooba Mufti’s statement, senior BJP leader and former MLA, Ravinder Raina told reporters that she has made a “highly irresponsible” statement.

“Terrorism in J&K is Pakistan-sponsored, which has flourished here for the past 35 years. J&K has also suffered due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, with bombs, explosives, and bullets being sent here from Pakistan,” he said.

He added that Mehbooba Mufti is well aware of this, yet despite not being the Chief Minister of J&K anymore, she continues to mislead the people of the region.

“Her attempts will never succeed. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have worked over the past ten years to bring peace to J&K. Today, thanks to PM Modi, J&K is moving forward towards peace, stability and prosperity,” Raina said.

