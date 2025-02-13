Mark Robinson departs as Warwickshire overhauls coaching setup

Birmingham, Feb 13 (IANS) Warwickshire County Cricket Club has parted ways with First Team Coach Mark Robinson by mutual consent, bringing an end to his four-year tenure at Edgbaston. Robinson, who took charge in 2021, leaves behind a legacy that includes guiding the Bears to a County Championship title in his debut season but also overseeing a period of inconsistency in red-ball and white-ball formats.

Robinson’s arrival at Warwickshire brought immediate success, as he masterminded their 2021 County Championship triumph. However, subsequent seasons saw the team struggle for consistency. The Bears narrowly avoided relegation in 2022, finishing eighth, and managed just one Championship win last season, ending in seventh place. Their T20 performances also fell short, with four consecutive quarter-final eliminations in the Blast.

Despite the setbacks, Robinson played a crucial role in nurturing young talent, with academy graduates Jacob Bethell and Dan Mousley making their England debuts under his watch. Reflecting on his time at Warwickshire, Robinson in a club statement said, “Winning the Championship was a huge highlight, as was taking our T20 side from a struggling outfit to one that topped the group three years in a row. Losing last year’s quarter-final hurt, but I’m confident the team will soon take that next step towards silverware.”

With Robinson’s departure, Warwickshire have turned to club legend Ian Westwood to lead the first team. A former captain and lifelong Bear, Westwood made over 250 appearances for the club and amassed more than 8,000 first-class runs. Having served as Second XI coach and recently worked with the Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20, he is now tasked with reviving Warwickshire’s fortunes.

Warwickshire Chief Executive Stuart Cain expressed confidence in Westwood’s leadership. "Ian Westwood is a Bear through and through. He understands our history, culture, and DNA. He is competitive, structured, and a quality leader. His experience in both red-ball and white-ball cricket makes him the ideal choice to take us forward.”

Westwood acknowledged the challenge ahead and paid tribute to Robinson’s contributions. “It’s a real honour to be appointed First Team Coach at Warwickshire, a Club that is so close to my heart and is very special to me. With the season fast approaching, I can’t wait to get started with the players and work with this talented group to see what we can achieve this year.”

Warwickshire’s shake-up goes beyond the head coach's role. Former batting coach Tony Frost moves into a newly-created Head of Cricket Operations position, overseeing all men’s cricket logistics, facilities, and data analysis. Simon Kerrigan takes over as the 2nd XI coach while offering specialist spin bowling support, and the club is actively seeking a new batting coach.

On the women’s side, Laura Macleod continues as Head of High Performance, working with First Team Coach Ali Maiden.

Meanwhile, Paul Greetham has been appointed as the club’s first Head of Athlete Performance, bringing together medical, physiotherapy, sports psychology, nutrition, and strength and conditioning to maximize player development.

Additionally, Warwickshire is close to appointing a new Performance Director after Gavin Larsen’s departure over the winter. The club is also preparing for a historic shift, as Birmingham Phoenix will be integrated into its high-performance structure from 2026.

Cain emphasised that restructuring is about long-term success and adapting to the evolving landscape of the game. “We needed to address the challenges of managing four professional teams across four different formats. This new structure gives us the resources and focus to push for domestic titles and develop local talent,” he said.

