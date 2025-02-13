Makers confirm season 3 of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) The makers of the American fantasy television series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ confirmed season 3 of the show on Thursday.

The makers also announced three directors, two returning and one new, Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz.

is in pre-production and will begin filming this spring in the series’ new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

Charlotte Brandstrom, who served as co-executive producer and directed multiple episodes in seasons one and two, returns as executive producer and director for the third season. She is joined by returning director Sanaa Hamri, who helmed several episodes in season two, and veteran director Stefan Schwartz, marking his first involvement with the series.

Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in an interview, “‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth”.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

Charlotte Brandstrom is an award-winning director and graduate of the directing program at the American Film Institute. Her recent projects include ‘Shogun’, ‘The Continental’, ‘Scarpetta’ with Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis for Prime Video, and a pilot for Netflix Sweden titled ‘The Unlikely Murderer’.

Sanaa Hamri recently directed the pilot and episode 2 of the OTT show ‘The Bondsman’ starring Kevin Bacon, as well as episodes from seasons 2 and 3 of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’.

Stefan has directed episodes of ‘The Boys’ and ‘My Lady Jane’ for Amazon MGM Studios, as well as ‘The Americans’, ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, ‘Dexter’, ‘White Collar’ and ‘Spooks’. His feature film directing debut was Soft Top Hard Shoulder, which starred Peter Capaldi and won two BAFTA Awards.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.