Anil Kapoor reflects on Marlon Brando-James Dean's Influence on 44th Anniversary of ‘Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya’

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Anil Kapoor recently took to social media to mark the 44th anniversary of his iconic film “Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya,” reflecting on the significant influence of Hollywood legends Marlon Brando and James Dean on his acting journey.

The actor shared how their unforgettable performances in “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Rebel Without a Cause” inspired his own craft, guiding and shaping his portrayal in the film. Kapoor also paid tribute to the legendary team behind the movie, including director M.S. Sathyu and cinematographer Ishan Arya.

On Thursday, Anil took to his Instagram handle and posted his throwback photos from the cult film and captioned it, “When I started training as an actor I drew inspiration from Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire and James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause. Their presence was always in the back of my mind—guiding, influencing, inspiring. They have always been a source of admiration for me #44YearsOfKahanKahanSeGuzarGaya! Directed by the legendary M.S. Sathyu, with stunning cinematography by Ishan Arya, and unforgettable moments captured by the iconic Nemai Ghosh. Honored to be part of this journey.”

On a related note, directed by M.S. Sathyu, "Kahan Kahan Se Guzar Gaya" also featured Pankaj Kapur, Sharon Prabhakar, Neesha Singh, and Masood Akhtar.

Anil is next gearing up for the release of Suresh Triveni’s action drama "Subedaar." The upcoming film also stars Radhikka Madan in the lead role. Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film follows the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he navigates the challenges of civilian life. On Anil’s 68th birthday in December last year, the makers of “Subedaar” shared the actor's first look from the film.

In his latest post, Kapoor called the film a testament to the commitment of every single cast and crew member.

Sharing a string of pictures of the team of “Subedaar”, Anil wrote, “We did it! Subhedar is a testament to the passion and commitment of every single cast and crew member. Your dedication and hard work brought this film to life, and I’m beyond grateful. Thank you for bringing your A-game every single day. I can’t wait for the world to witness what we’ve created together in 2025. From the bottom of my heart, thank you #TeamSubedaar.”

