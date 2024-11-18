Meghalaya has younger population compared to other states: CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, Nov 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday said that the population of Meghalaya is younger compared to other states in the country, and the government is seeking to increase reading and writing habits in them.

Sangma, on Monday, attended the inaugural ceremony of the Fourth Edition of the Shillong Literary Festival here.

He said, “Meghalaya has a younger population in comparison to the rest of the country and we are trying to ensure that reading and writing becomes an integral part of development activities for our youth.”

Sangma mentioned, “The literary festival aims is to bring our writers together and provide them a platform since the people of the state have the interest, talent and most importantly, the passion to write; and this platform, in the form of the literary festival would encourage them to share their work.”

He further added that it is also an opportunity for the local writers to gain more exposure and share their ideas and thoughts with writers from other parts of the country and even the world.

The Chief Minister also said that the other objective of the festival is to evoke interest in reading and encourage people to write.

He stated, “We have pressed schools to participate as it would garner curiosity among students to inculcate the art of reading and writing.”

Sangma highlighted that the written art form is also a medium of documentation and research for preserving the rich culture and history of people of Meghalaya.

He said that documentation is to be further strengthened and informed about the CM's Scholars Programme where the government supports 50 research scholars in their endeavour to research and document on various areas of the culture and society of Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the festivals that are held in the state are an investment in the people to uplift them through various means particularly tourism.

He also asserted that the government will spend about Rs 4,000 crore in the development of infrastructure towards tourism in terms of hotels, homestays, amenities, facilities etc.

Meanwhile, the festival came a full circle with the attendance of prominent authors like Shobhaa De and Vikram Seth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.