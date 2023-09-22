Meghalaya Assembly starts using AI to transcribe House proceedings

Shillong, Sep 22 (IANS) Taking a significant step towards digitisation, the Meghalaya Assembly has started using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transcribe House proceedings.

Meghalaya Assembly Commissioner & Secretary, Andrew Simons, said on Thursday that Speaker Thomas A. Sangma has taken personal initiative to utilise AI for transcribing the proceedings of the House.

The Chief Reporter of the Assembly secretariat, Arnica Lyngdoh, in coordination with other technical personnel spearheaded the initiative to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

The implementation of Al as a tool in the Reporter's Branch is expected to significantly expedite the reporting process, reduce errors, and provide legislators with more timely and accurate information, Simons said.

He claimed that it stands as a testament to Meghalaya's dedication to embracing technological advancements for the betterment of its legislative functions.

Using AI in the legislative process is part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.