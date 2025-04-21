Megan Thee Stallion hangs out with Justin Bieber in risky outfit at Coachella after-party

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Rapper Megan Thee Stallion partied hard with singer-songwriter Justin Bieber during the second weekend of Coachella festival.

The rapper posted a number of snaps to her Instagram which showed that she was wearing a head-turning outfit, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 30-year-old made a style statement with a risky outfit, as she showed off a triangle-studded bra top with low-rise studded jeans and a jean fabric G-string.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Megan shared photos of herself playing pool, with her G-string showing as she bent over the table to take a shot. Later, the rapper headed to a post-Coachella party with Justin Bieber among others, who would have also been impressed with how she dressed.

Megan's fans were loving the look and took to the comments on her post to let the rapper know their thoughts. One wrote: "The style, the color THEE STALLION (sic)". Another exclaimed: "I love this whole setuppppp (sic)". A third had plenty to say, commenting: "Girllllllll second pic almost gave me a heart attack”.

This comes a week after the rapper shared a photo of model Cara Delevingne and Renee Rapp chaperoning her backstage at Coachella after she performed an electrifying set, despite the technical issues. Delevingne joked in the caption that they were "The Lesbian Bodyodyguards (sic)”.

During her performance, the rapper seemed to have an issue when her microphone appeared to fall off her bustier while she was dancing on stage. Annoyed with the situation, Megan said, "Somebody come out here and fix my mother******* mic”. This saw a crew member rushing on stage, who she thanked, before she continued with her performance.

The three-time Grammy winner also brought Queen Latifah out onstage, as the crowd loved the hit-laden set.

