Mayawati questions Centre’s intentions behind Women’s Reservation Bill

Lucknow, Sep 20 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, on Wednesday, questioned the intentions of the Union Government behind the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Mayawati said that the two clauses that precede the implementation of reservation for women – census and delimitation — will take several years and will delay actual implementation and several elections would be over by then.

“It appears that the Bill has been brought in just for electoral gains. I appeal to the government to either remove the clauses of census and delimitation or take steps to ensure its speedy implementation,” she said.

However, Mayawati reiterated that her party would continue to support the Bill.

