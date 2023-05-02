Mastermind of Moosewala killing among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives



Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar's name figured in the 'Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Program' in an updated list released on Monday.

His life-sized cutout among all 25 fugitives has been displayed at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square.

More than $750,000 in rewards were announced on Monday, with several of the 25 most wanted being connected to rewards ranging from $50,000 to $100,000.

However, there is no reward for Goldy Brar, who figured 15th in the list. He reached Canada on a student visa in 2017.

He had allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala and has been on the run since then. He belongs to Punjab's Muktsar.

As per Interpol, Goldy Brar, 29, is facing murder, criminal conspiracy and supply of illegal firearms.

Already a Red Corner notice, which allows the arrest of a fugitive, has been issued against him.

Punjab Police have blamed Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the killing of Moosewala in Mansa district on May 29 last year.

Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, has been named in the 1,850-page police charge sheet filed in a Mansa court on August 26 last year. It said Moosewala's killing was carried out in retaliation for the youth Akali leader Middukhera's murder.

The others who have been named in the charge-sheet include jailed gangsters Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Manmohan Mohana, Deepak Tinu, Sandeep Kekda, Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat Fauji, Sachin Bhiwani, Keshav, Kashish, Manpreet Manu and Jagroop Roopa.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Anti-Gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban is probing the killing of Moosewala.

Ban has said Bishnoi, the main conspirator, confessed that the execution planning was hatched in August 2021 to avenge the murder of Middukhera.

In December 2022, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that Goldy Brar had been detained by the police in California and that he would "be brought to India".

Later a purported video of Goldy Brar surfaced in which he claimed that he was not held and nor was he in the US.

