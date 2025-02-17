Massive crowd in Ayodhya for Ram temple, traffic chaos escalates

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Ayodhya's Ram Temple has witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Monday morning, severely straining the city's police and administrative arrangements.

By 4 a.m., the situation escalated as thousands of vehicles were halted 25 kilometres away from the city, leaving passengers frustrated and distressed.

The overwhelming crowd has left the roads leading to key religious sites, including the Ram Temple, Janmabhoomi Path, and Hanuman Garhi, packed to capacity.

Inadequate police deployment and congestion led to tense scenes, with some frustrated travellers even breaking through barricades.

Despite the government's efforts to widen roads and improve infrastructure in anticipation of the large number of devotees heading to the Ram Temple, Ayodhya’s narrow streets remain heavily congested.

The intense rush of pilgrims has made it nearly impossible to navigate the city, with every passageway blocked by devotees, further exacerbating the situation.

The situation on Monday follows a pattern seen earlier this week. After the holy dip at Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya, a massive influx of devotees began arriving in Ayodhya.

Streets in the sacred city were packed overnight, with the sound of “Jai Shri Ram” chants filling the air at dawn.

Experts estimate that approximately 65 lakh devotees have poured into Ayodhya within 96 hours, overwhelming the city's infrastructure.

To manage the situation, senior officials have taken command, inspecting arrangements throughout the night.

Many pilgrims have travelled directly from Prayagraj to Ayodhya in their unwavering devotion.

Earlier, Ayodhya witnessed a massive crowd around the Republic Day as well when over 25 lakh devotees visited Ram Lalla in just 30 hours.

