Hrithik Roshan and Rekha's mother-son 'Koi Mil Gaya' reunion

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) At the star-studded success bash of Netflix's "The Roshans", Hrithik Roshan shared a heartwarming moment with veteran actress Rekha as they reunited.

The two, who had previously captivated audiences with their emotional performances in the iconic film "Koi Mil Gaya," posed together, evoking fond memories of their powerful on-screen mother-son bond. The evening saw the duo remind fans of the magical connection they shared in the 2003 sci-fi drama.

Several videos from the success bash of "The Roshans" went viral, but one clip, in particular, stole the spotlight. In the video, Hrithik, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan were seen posing together for the paparazzi. The 'War 2'

actor was seen holding the hand of the veteran actress, while Rekha showered her love on the actor.

For the glamorous event, Hrithik turned heads in a striking green shirt paired with sleek black denim pants, a matching jacket, and stylish shoes. Rekha, the timeless Bollywood icon, wore a chic black and white ensemble, radiating elegance as always.

Talking about the film "Koi... Mil Gaya," the 2003 Indian science fiction action-drama film directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, also starred Preity Zinta. The film tells the story of Rohit Mehra, a man with developmental disabilities, who connects with an extraterrestrial being named Jadoo through his late father Sanjay's supercomputer.

Meanwhile, the glitzy event was attended by an array of celebrities, including Neetu Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Anu Malik, Saba Azad, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar, Sam Kaushal, Mallika Sherawat, Pashmina Roshan, Jeetendra, Alka Yagnik, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Anupam Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand, Udit Narayan, and David Dhawan, among many others.

"The Roshans" documentary is now streaming on Netflix. Released on January 17, it offers an intimate look at the lives of Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan, as they opened up about their struggles, triumphs, and the journey they’ve shared over the years. The documentary features cameos from stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Asha Bhosle, and many more.

