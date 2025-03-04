Masaba Gupta shares her incredible workout journey during pregnancy

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Masaba Gupta embraced motherhood as she welcomed her daughter with husband Satyadeep Mishra in October last year. She used social media to give a glimpse of her incredible workout routine during her pregnancy.

Her inspiring post was captioned, "From ‘can’t believe I’m pregnant’ to taking a picture in every angle - watching my body do its thing..what a ride." The post shows Masaba Gupta's baby bump growing as time passes. She ended the post with the words, "And a new chapter begins".

Back in January this year, the 'House of Masaba' head revealed the name of her little bundle of joy on social media.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra have named their little munchkin Matara. Taking to her official IG handle, the designer shared a photo of her hand with a golden bangle, along with her daughter's little hand. The bangle had "Matara" inscribed on it.

Explaining the meaning of the name, Masaba Gupta penned the caption, "3 months with my Matara..The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."

Back in April, the parents-to-be announced her pregnancy with a joint post that read, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad (sic)."

A week back, Masaba Gupta dropped an Instagram video of her mother Neena Gupta giving her some great advice on work and life.

The celebrated actress can be heard saying in the clip, "What I am saying is - forget a big fancy house, a big car- do your work, you will be respected, and you will also earn money. Do not think about anything else. People will respect you even if you travel by an auto rikshaw. No one respects you because of your big car - I have realized that. Do good work, that's it."

"She has spoken", Masaba Gupta captioned the post.

