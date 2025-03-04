Drugs valued at Rs 4290 cr seized, 14230 arrested for consumption in 2024: Maha CM

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a written reply on Tuesday told the state assembly that drugs valued at Rs 4,249.90 crore were seized and 14,230 were held for consumption in 2024.

Fadnavis, who holds the Home Department, said 2,738 cases were registered for drug possession and trafficking and 3,627 persons were arrested.

He further added that drugs worth Rs 4,290.90 crore were seized in the year 2024.

According to the chief minister, 14,230 persons were arrested for consumption of drugs in 15,873 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

As per the data compiled by the government, Pune is on top for trafficking and possession cases with seizure of drugs worth Rs 3,679.36 crore.

About 204 persons were arrested and 129 cases were registered in Pune.

A total of 1,153 cases were lodged, 1,342 people were arrested in Mumbai city and suburbs, and both these districts recorded seizures worth Rs 513 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.