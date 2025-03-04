Delhi BJP chief mocks Kejriwal’s Vipassana in Punjab

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi and claimed that they were spending public money on their annual physical well-being and entertainment.

The Delhi BJP President said that while Kejriwal takes a private week-long or ten-day break every year in the name of Vipassana, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi goes on confidential foreign trips twice a year, ignoring the concerns of the country and his own Congress.

Sachdeva said it was expected that after his party’s and his own major defeat in the Delhi elections, Kejriwal would learn a lesson and at least pretend to become the “Aam Aadmi” (common man) again, if not actually become one.

He said it is unfortunate that Kejriwal has not learned any lesson from his defeat and is now getting social media posts issued by his close journalist friends about his alleged Vipassana trip to Punjab.

The Delhi BJP President claimed that Kejriwal appears to have gone to Punjab not for Vipassana but to manage the weakening Aam Aadmi Party and to strategise for securing a Rajya Sabha seat for himself.

Sachdeva concluded that more than Vipassana, Kejriwal needs to repent and apologise to the people of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP chief also targeted AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi for questioning the BJP government on the Mahila Samman Scheme.

He said AAP leaders should answer the people of Delhi about the corruption and misgovernance of their ten-year rule, which is being exposed through the CAG report.

Sachdeva stated that the BJP is fully committed to every promise made to the people of Delhi in its 2025 Assembly Sankalp Patra, including the Mahila Samman Scheme, and the Delhi government will fulfil them soon.

However, before questioning the BJP on this scheme Atishi should explain why, after proposing a provision of Rs 1,000 per month for women in the 2024-25 budget, the allowance was never provided.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal played a similar game in Punjab during the 2022 elections by promising Rs 1,000 per month to women voters — but even after three years, that promise remains unfulfilled.

The women of Delhi have rejected the AAP, and the women of Punjab will wipe them out in February 2027, he said.

Earlier on Monday, Sachdeva stated that the budget session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on March 24, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

He emphasised that the BJP government is committed to Delhi’s development and has repeatedly stressed the need to bring Delhi’s stalled progress over the past 10–11 years back on track with a clear vision.

Sachdeva expressed satisfaction that the entire government has taken this matter seriously and has already begun working by planning and holding meetings over the past 7–8 days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.