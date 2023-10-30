Married man held captive for 4 days, thrashed by girlfriend's family members in Bihar

Patna, Oct 30 (IANS) A 27 year old married man was held captive for four days and brutally assaulted by the family members of his girlfriend in Bihar’s Begusarai district, an official said.

The district police managed to rescue the victim, identified as Vikesh Kumar, in an unconscious state from a room in the house of his girlfriend and admitted him to Sadar hospital. His condition is now stable.

The incident took place in Gandhi Gram ward number 4of Kailashpur Panchayat of the district.

Vikesh Kumar, a father of two children, was having an extramarital affair with a girl who lived in his neighbourhood. Vikesh was friends with the girl's brother and used to go to his house where he came in contact with her.

When her brother learnt about the affair, he hatched a plan along with his father Shankar Tanti. When Vikesh came to his house to meet the girl four days ago, they held him captive in a room of the house. They beat him to such an extent that he became unconscious.

As Vikesh went missing from his house for four days, his father Kailash Paswan lodged a missing complaint at the police station and also searched for him everywhere.

“I learnt that my son was held captive in the house of Shankar Tanti, I informed the SHO of the Singhaul police station. A team from Singhaul police station raided the house and rescued my son,” Paswan said.

“We have admitted the victim in a hospital and taken his statement. The accused managed to escape during the raid. We are making efforts to nab them,” said an officer of Singhaul police station.

