Fight against Maoists: Jharkhand owes Rs 11,348 crore to CRPF

Ranchi, Oct 30 (IANS) Jharkhand is paying a ‘heavy price' in the fight against Maoists as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has claimed that the state government owes Rs 11,348.58 crore to the Central Armed Police Force. Last year, the Jharkhand Government had paid Rs 1,700 crore as part of dues for the deployment of CRPF personnel.

The Home, Jail and Disaster Management Department of the Jharkhand Government has written to the state Director-General of Police seeking complete details of the deployment of central forces, payments made so far and outstanding dues etc., so that a decision can be taken on the payment of the claim amount.

It is noteworthy that as of today, 132 companies of the CRPF are deployed in the state. They have been deputed mainly in Naxalite-affected areas of Jharkhand. These forces have been deployed there for over 15 years.

In its review last year, the Union Home Ministry had found that a total of 70 districts were affected by Naxalites in the country. Out of these 70, the number of districts most affected by the Naxalites is 25.

In Jharkhand, eight districts are most affected by Naxalites, while eight other districts are considered to be moderately affected. The districts affected the most by Naxalites -- are Chatra, Giridih, Gumla, Khunti, Lohardaga, Latehar, Seraikela-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum, while the moderately affected districts are Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Simdega, Garhwa, Giridih and Hazaribagh.

Based on reports of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and police, operations continue in all these districts with the help of Central Para Military Forces and the dominance of Maoists has also reduced to some extent.

The overall number of Maoists in the state is now reduced to a few hundred, but to maintain law and order, 132 companies of central forces are deployed in the affected districts. About 85,000 personnel, including central and police forces, are deployed in the state.

